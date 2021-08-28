Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 37,761 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,761 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 4.89% of Lindsay worth $88,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 9.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Lindsay stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.40. 60,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,421. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.54. Lindsay Co. has a 52 week low of $91.41 and a 52 week high of $179.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.31. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.08%.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

