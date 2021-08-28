Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 50,451 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,617,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,451 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up 1.6% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.62% of Waste Management worth $366,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 100.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,929,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,347,000 after buying an additional 2,976,714 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Waste Management by 90.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,731,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,375,000 after acquiring an additional 820,200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 10.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,682,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,214,000 after acquiring an additional 647,203 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,860,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,678,000 after acquiring an additional 584,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,237,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,649,000 after acquiring an additional 564,338 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WM stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.98. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $154.65.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,041,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 28,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $4,175,495.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,925 shares of company stock valued at $25,654,848 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

