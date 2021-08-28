Impax Asset Management Group plc Reduces Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,076 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 3.53% of Valmont Industries worth $177,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

VMI stock traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.37. The company had a trading volume of 55,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,701. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.36 and a 1 year high of $265.09. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.76.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.45%.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

