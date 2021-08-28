Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 262,233 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,112,434 shares of the software’s stock after selling 262,233 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned approximately 2.81% of Altair Engineering worth $144,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,407,004 shares of the software’s stock worth $275,747,000 after acquiring an additional 121,841 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,400,385 shares of the software’s stock worth $87,426,000 after buying an additional 11,219 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter worth $63,423,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,597 shares of the software’s stock worth $45,776,000 after buying an additional 67,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter worth $37,357,000. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALTR traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $74.95. The company had a trading volume of 121,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,298. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.85. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.24 and a 1 year high of $76.91. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -832.78 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALTR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

In related news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 23,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $1,675,934.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 3,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $236,603.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 460,490 shares of company stock valued at $31,252,730. Corporate insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.