Impossible Finance Market Cap Hits $25.54 Million (IF)

Impossible Finance (CURRENCY:IF) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Impossible Finance has a market capitalization of $25.54 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be bought for $4.26 or 0.00008723 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impossible Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Impossible Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

