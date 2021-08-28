Incent 24-Hour Volume Tops $26.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last week, Incent has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Incent coin can now be bought for $0.0231 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Incent has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $26.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00052665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00132683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.43 or 0.00151007 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,646.79 or 1.00047661 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.21 or 0.06651515 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.31 or 0.00996034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Incent

Incent launched on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

