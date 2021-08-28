Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stake Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,748 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Incyte were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INCY. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 67.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,847,000 after buying an additional 1,205,769 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Incyte during the first quarter worth approximately $40,635,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Incyte by 52.2% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,032,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,871,000 after buying an additional 354,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Incyte by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,275,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,924,000 after buying an additional 289,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Incyte during the first quarter worth approximately $20,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

INCY stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $71.91 and a 12-month high of $101.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.99.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $705.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on INCY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

