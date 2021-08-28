Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Bought by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,258,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,600 shares during the quarter. Aew Capital Management L P owned about 2.15% of Independence Realty Trust worth $41,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,065,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,240 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,323,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,517,000 after acquiring an additional 172,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 16.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,905,000 after acquiring an additional 288,761 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2,007.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,654,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

IRT traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $20.45. 705,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,552. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.34. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 2.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.