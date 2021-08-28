IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 412 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,709,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total transaction of $3,990,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,165,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,575,919.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.59, for a total value of $1,957,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 309,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,719,570. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRNA opened at $382.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $320.07. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. Argus increased their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer cut Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

