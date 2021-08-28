IndexIQ Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth about $1,919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total value of $793,088.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,969.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,257 shares of company stock valued at $58,981,614 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.96.

NYSE SHW opened at $302.87 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $309.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

