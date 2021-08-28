IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 59 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth $2,124,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,865.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,643.19. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $959.87 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -37,300.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, for a total transaction of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MELI shares. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,824.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.