Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the July 29th total of 50,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 283,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

IDEXY stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 142,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,658. The company has a market cap of $106.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.31. Industria de Diseño Textil has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDEXY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Industria de Diseño Textil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

