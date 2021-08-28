Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,105,700 shares, an increase of 96.2% from the July 29th total of 563,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 149.4 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IFNNF. Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

IFNNF traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.46.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

