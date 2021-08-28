Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Stock Position Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,918 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.81% of Ingevity worth $90,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the first quarter worth $65,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingevity during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Ingevity by 453.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NGVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Shares of NGVT opened at $82.05 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $47.11 and a 52 week high of $89.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.34. Ingevity had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 37.34%. The firm had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.55 million. Analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

