Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,120 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.82% of Ingredion worth $49,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingredion by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion stock opened at $88.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $98.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.