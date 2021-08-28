InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Short Interest Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the July 29th total of 185,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.65. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $776,000. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 14th.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

