Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,722 shares of company stock valued at $934,098 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.13.

NYSE:IIPR opened at $240.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 165.60 and a quick ratio of 165.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 60.28 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.20. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.50 and a fifty-two week high of $244.21.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $48.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.00%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

