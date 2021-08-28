Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP) Trading Up 0.7%

Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP) shares were up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.07 and last traded at $29.07. Approximately 51,982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 15,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the second quarter valued at $399,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the second quarter valued at $564,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the second quarter valued at $556,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the second quarter valued at $923,000.

