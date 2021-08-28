InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the July 29th total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 867,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust by 179.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 63,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth about $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:IHT opened at $3.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The company has a market cap of $32.24 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

