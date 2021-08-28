InsaneCoin (INSN) Price Tops $0.0102

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded 39.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $262,711.67 and approximately $11.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InsaneCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.56 or 0.00485791 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003314 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00008412 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.64 or 0.01122566 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 25,690,167 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

