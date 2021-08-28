Insider Selling: Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Sells 19,300 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director William Henry English sold 19,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total transaction of C$13,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,467.12.

Shares of GXE traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.69. 790,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,491. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.73. The company has a market cap of C$178.09 million and a PE ratio of 4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.39. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$1.01.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy raised Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.