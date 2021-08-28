Insider Selling: Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director Sells 19,300 Shares of Stock

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Director William Henry English sold 19,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total transaction of C$13,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,467.12.

Shares of GXE traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.69. 790,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,491. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.73. The company has a market cap of C$178.09 million and a PE ratio of 4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.39. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$1.01.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy raised Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

