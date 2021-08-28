Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.89. The stock had a trading volume of 16,524,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,030,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.71. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.56.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

