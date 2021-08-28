Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,643,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 71,582 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.11% of Intel worth $260,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $53.89. 16,524,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,030,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $218.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

