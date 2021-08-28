Intelligent Trading Foundation Price Tops $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (ITT)

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a market cap of $24,102.00 and $45,910.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Intelligent Trading Foundation coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00052619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00013979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00052507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.62 or 0.00753516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00104858 BTC.

Intelligent Trading Foundation Coin Profile

Intelligent Trading Foundation (ITT) is a coin. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 coins. The official message board for Intelligent Trading Foundation is blog.intelligenttrading.org . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official website is intelligenttrading.org . The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Intelligent Trading platform leverages artificial intelligence to provide personalized trading alerts to users. ITF is an Ethereum-based token that allows the token holders to pay all subscription fees on the ITF platform. 25% of the subscription fees collected from ITF's users are burnt, creating a deflationary currency. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Intelligent Trading Foundation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Intelligent Trading Foundation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Intelligent Trading Foundation using one of the exchanges listed above.

