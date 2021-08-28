Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Position Raised by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.05% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $33,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,598,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,816. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.52. The firm has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 0.72. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.41 and a twelve month high of $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Several research firms have commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,645 shares of company stock valued at $673,410. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.