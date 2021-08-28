Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,170.02

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,170.02 ($28.35) and traded as high as GBX 2,204 ($28.80). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 2,197 ($28.70), with a volume of 218,228 shares trading hands.

ICP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,534 ($33.11) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,145 ($28.02) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,170.02. The stock has a market cap of £6.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a GBX 39 ($0.51) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

In related news, insider Davies of Abersoch acquired 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,191 ($28.63) per share, with a total value of £37,619.47 ($49,150.08). Also, insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 6,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,280 ($29.79), for a total value of £154,036.80 ($201,250.07).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

