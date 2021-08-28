International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ILAL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 52.7% from the July 29th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ILAL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.00. 3,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,462. International Land Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05.

About International Land Alliance

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company primarily in the Baja California Norte region of Mexico. It purchases properties; subdivides the properties into residential and commercial building lots; and finances and sells the lots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

