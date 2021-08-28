International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Position Lowered by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,971 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $51,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth $40,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $60.13 on Friday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $35.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.