International Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:ISCO) Stock Price Up 3.6%

International Stem Cell Co. (OTCMKTS:ISCO)’s stock price rose 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 27,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average daily volume of 12,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.74.

International Stem Cell Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ISCO)

International Stem Cell Corp. operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of therapeutic and biomedical products. It operates through the following segments: Cosmetic Market, Biomedical Market and Therapeutic Market. The Cosmetic Market segment develops, manufactures and markets a cosmetic skin care products based on the company’s proprietary parthenogenetic stem cell technology and targeted small molecule technology.

