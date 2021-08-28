Internet Computer (ICP) Trading Up 0.8% This Week

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $66.85 or 0.00136751 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $10.51 billion and $866.23 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00053448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.73 or 0.00150823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,879.72 or 0.99984968 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.21 or 0.01002736 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.31 or 0.06652709 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $305.32 or 0.00624550 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 472,577,344 coins and its circulating supply is 157,140,097 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.