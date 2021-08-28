Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Short Interest Update

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the July 29th total of 1,870,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTZ shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Intrusion in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Intrusion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lowered Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intrusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter worth about $858,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter worth about $609,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 60.7% during the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 77,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 29,105 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intrusion during the first quarter worth about $2,394,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intrusion by 168.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the period. 16.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTZ opened at $4.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Intrusion has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $29.90.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). Intrusion had a negative net margin of 203.31% and a negative return on equity of 141.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intrusion will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

