Intrust Bank NA Acquires 2,173 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,042 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,536,440 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on WMT. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.59.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $146.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,696,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,353,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.25. The company has a market capitalization of $410.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

