Intrust Bank NA Acquires 2,214 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GILD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.74.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.28. 5,493,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,410,046. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.06%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

