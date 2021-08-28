Intrust Bank NA Buys 3,487 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 18.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 30,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 13.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Unilever in the second quarter valued at $982,000. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 17.3% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 7.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE UL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.51. 1,453,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,833. The company has a market capitalization of $145.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.95. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5031 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.32%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.