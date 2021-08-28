Intrust Bank NA Cuts Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Intrust Bank NA cut its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 67.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,847. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.16 and a 52-week high of $109.17. The company has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 8.87%. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

