Intrust Bank NA Cuts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.5% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,186,000 after buying an additional 716,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,681,000 after buying an additional 194,920 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,395,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,909,000 after buying an additional 119,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,038,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,155,000 after buying an additional 192,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.93. 7,038,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,197,860. The firm has a market cap of $455.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

