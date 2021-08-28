Intrust Bank NA Has $1.24 Million Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,783 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Five9 by 1.3% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Five9 by 45.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Five9 by 5.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 166.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 165.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FIVN. Northland Securities cut Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Securities cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.65.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $533,711.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,275,525.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $193,203.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,407 shares of company stock worth $17,437,765. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVN traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,823. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.07. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.98 and a twelve month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

