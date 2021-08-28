Intrust Bank NA Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ASML by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 480,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,162,000 after purchasing an additional 73,860 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of ASML by 762.5% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of ASML by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $704.50.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $21.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $832.92. 659,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,312. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $740.79. The stock has a market cap of $349.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.75, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $343.25 and a 12 month high of $834.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

