Intrust Bank NA Has $7.60 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,852 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.0% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 180 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Facebook stock traded up $8.25 on Friday, reaching $372.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,219,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,715,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $355.07. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $377.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total transaction of $82,557.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,724.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,640,945 shares of company stock worth $922,509,108. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.