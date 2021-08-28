Intrust Bank NA Lowers Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 57.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $218,628.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,440,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 541,024 shares of company stock valued at $77,277,688 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.31. 4,741,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,044,100. The company has a market capitalization of $348.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.59. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.