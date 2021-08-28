Intrust Bank NA Lowers Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.7% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 25,527 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 55,485 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,974,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Visa by 1.5% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $232.69. 6,368,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,161,131. The company has a market cap of $453.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.72.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

