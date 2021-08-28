Intrust Bank NA Sells 2,647 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Intrust Bank NA cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 606.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 579.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 48.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.89. 5,779,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,131,335. The stock has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

