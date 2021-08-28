Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $240.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) will announce $240.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Invacare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $240.80 million and the lowest is $240.17 million. Invacare reported sales of $211.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Invacare will report full-year sales of $913.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $912.06 million to $915.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $946.01 million, with estimates ranging from $939.40 million to $952.61 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Invacare.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IVC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Invacare in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Invacare from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of IVC stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84. Invacare has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $292.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Invacare news, Director Baiju R. Shah sold 6,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,643,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,204,000 after buying an additional 666,800 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invacare during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,566,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,642,000 after buying an additional 316,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

