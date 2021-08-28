Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the July 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NASDAQ PEZ opened at $92.59 on Friday. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $97.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.98.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.
About Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.
