Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the July 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of DWAS opened at $87.67 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $96.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 657,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,068,000 after purchasing an additional 39,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 60.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 486,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,402,000 after purchasing an additional 182,649 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 273,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 71,556 shares during the period. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $15,062,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 30,534 shares during the period.

