Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the July 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of KBWP traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.22. The company had a trading volume of 689 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,898. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $81.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 946.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the first quarter valued at about $373,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the second quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter.

