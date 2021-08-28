Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the July 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of KBWP traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.22. The company had a trading volume of 689 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,898. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $81.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.46.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.413 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.
