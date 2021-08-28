Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,296 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.66% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $8,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 43,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,468,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $465,000.

QQQJ stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.92. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $35.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

