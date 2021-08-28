Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.2% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $21,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,049,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $376.04. 27,104,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,427,914. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $376.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $362.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

