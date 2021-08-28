Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the July 29th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of IQI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 73,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,150. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $13.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.0509 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 341,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 36,289 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth about $34,000. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

