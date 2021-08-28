Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the July 29th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of IQI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 73,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,150. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $13.98.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.0509 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%.
About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
