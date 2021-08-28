Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Cut by Windsor Creek Advisors LLC

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 109.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $156.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,601. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $103.48 and a one year high of $156.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.21.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.